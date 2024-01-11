Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 4.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $19.32, that puts it down -396.66 from that peak though still a striking 6.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $682.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.22 million shares over the past three months.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.37. SPWR has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $3.89 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.56%, and it has moved by -18.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.87%. The short interest in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is 28.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.48, which implies an increase of 13.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SPWR is trading at a discount of -105.66% off the target high and 35.73% off the low.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunpower Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunpower Corp (SPWR) shares have gone down -62.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -281.82% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -260.00% this quarter and then drop -85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $366.7 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $354.97 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -308.65% in 2024.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders