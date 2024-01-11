SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.47% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $5.11, that puts it down -193.68 from that peak though still a striking 41.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $428.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.16 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SOUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) registered a -7.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.47% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.78%, and it has moved by -14.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.83%. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 24.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoundHound AI Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares have gone down -53.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.32% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.95 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.09 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.5 million and $6.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 88.90% and then jump by 80.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 49.32% in 2024.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 22 and January 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders