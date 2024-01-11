Should Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPEC) Revive After A -431.03% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC)’s traded shares were 19.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.39% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the SPEC share is $15.40, that puts it down -431.03 from that peak though still a striking 55.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $22.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 795.70K shares over the past three months.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) trade information

Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) registered a 19.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.39% in intraday trading to $2.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 84.78%, and it has moved by 66.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.93%. The short interest in Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) is 50270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.06 million by the end of Mar 2024.

SPEC Dividends

Spectaire Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC)’s Major holders

Spectaire Holdings Inc insiders own 63.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.09%, with the float percentage being 33.46%.