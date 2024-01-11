Should cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) Revive After A -1572.55% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.64% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $17.06, that puts it down -1572.55 from that peak though still a striking 45.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 714.36K shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. YCBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) registered a 9.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.64% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.54%, and it has moved by 36.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.27%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.82 day(s) to cover.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.95%. While earnings are projected to return 82.88% in 2024.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc insiders own 17.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.82%, with the float percentage being 7.04%. AXS Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37247.0 shares (or 1.30% of all shares), a total value of $52145.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24106.0 shares, is of Sentinus, LLC’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33748.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc (YCBD) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF owns about 33443.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63541.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13042.0, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $18258.0.