Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.34% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $30.10, that puts it down -125.64 from that peak though still a striking 9.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.61. SHLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) registered a -4.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.34% in intraday trading to $13.34 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.94%, and it has moved by -4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.09%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 25.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.19 day(s) to cover.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares have gone down -48.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.38% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.77 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.75 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.20% and then jump by 28.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.11%. While earnings are projected to return 78.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 36.80% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.19%, with the float percentage being 121.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.15 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $489.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $413.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $115.92 million.