RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Received An 3.33% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $3.00, that puts it down -61.29 from that peak though still a striking 25.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.10 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.06%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 50.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -73.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.25 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -69.27% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RLX Technology Inc ADR is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc ADR insiders own 42.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.92%, with the float percentage being 52.22%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $112.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.04 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 11.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.18 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $20.91 million.