Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI)

During the recent session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares were 3.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.58% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SAI share is $7.40, that puts it down -543.48 from that peak though still a striking 29.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $27.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 56.26K shares over the past three months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) registered a 10.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.58% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.50%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.01%. The short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) is 38920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders own 54.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 40580.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $44638.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24857.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27342.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 39679.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43646.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7507.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $8257.0.