During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $32.20, that puts it down -606.14 from that peak though still a striking 24.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $378.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. CGC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Kinross Gold Corporation.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $4.56 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by -43.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.92%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.84, which implies an increase of 74.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -2092.98% off the target high and -9.65% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -19.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.89% against 14.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.81%. While earnings are projected to return 94.13% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.28% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 23.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.44%, with the float percentage being 14.98%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.55 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $6.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 million.