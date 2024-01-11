Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)’s 73.77% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RENT share is $4.82, that puts it down -534.21 from that peak though still a striking 44.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $52.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 945.49K shares over the past three months.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.78. RENT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 73.77%, and it has moved by -5.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.77%. The short interest in Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) is 6.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.31 day(s) to cover.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent the Runway Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares have gone down -59.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.67% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 39.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.28 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.15 million by the end of Apr 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $75.4 million and $73.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.50% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.61% in 2024.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 10 and April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc insiders own 10.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.01%, with the float percentage being 70.47%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.31 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.