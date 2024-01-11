Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT): Is It Possible To Be Down -10.50% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the RXT share is $3.57, that puts it down -99.44 from that peak though still a striking 41.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $387.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.43. RXT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.55% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 12.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.96%. The short interest in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rackspace Technology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares have gone down -30.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -129.63% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $714.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $709.38 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $787 million and $758.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.20% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.98%. While earnings are projected to return -129.19% in 2024.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology Inc insiders own 4.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.22%, with the float percentage being 96.32%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.61 million shares (or 60.03% of all shares), a total value of $352.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.36 million shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.2 million.