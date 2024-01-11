One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 15.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $17.83, that puts it down -191.82 from that peak though still a striking 29.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.48 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.84. PTON has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $6.11 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.57%, and it has moved by 2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.51%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 44.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) shares have gone down -35.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.32% against -18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.90% this quarter and then jump 57.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $733.11 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $753.46 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -85.03%. While earnings are projected to return 60.36% in 2024.

Peloton Interactive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

