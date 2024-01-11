One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA)

During the last session, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.47% or $3.26. The 52-week high for the ESTA share is $79.88, that puts it down -152.15 from that peak though still a striking 46.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.96. The company’s market capitalization is $817.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 602.77K shares over the past three months.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ESTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) trade information

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) registered a 11.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.47% in intraday trading to $31.68 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.59%, and it has moved by 36.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.44%. The short interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) is 2.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.14, which implies an increase of 31.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, ESTA is trading at a discount of -105.18% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) shares have gone down -53.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.89% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -65.50% this quarter and then drop -35.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.52 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.07 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.81 million and $46.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.10% and then drop by -24.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.91%. While earnings are projected to return -2.60% in 2024.

ESTA Dividends

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s Major holders

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc insiders own 13.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.84%, with the float percentage being 95.56%. JW Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 12.39% of all shares), a total value of $219.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $171.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $22.22 million.