NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares were 11.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $547.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $4.1. The 52-week high for the NVDA share is $546.00, that puts it up 0.29 from that peak though still a striking 71.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $154.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1352.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.23 million shares over the past three months.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. NVDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 53 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 8 suggest Overweight, and 41 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.5.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $547.60 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.09%, and it has moved by 17.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 244.21%. The short interest in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 24.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $664.04, which implies an increase of 17.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $410.00 and $1100.00 respectively. As a result, NVDA is trading at a discount of -100.88% off the target high and 25.13% off the low.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NVIDIA Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) shares have gone up 19.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 268.56% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 411.40% this quarter and then jump 380.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.08 billion as predicted by 32 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.16 billion by the end of Apr 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 231.80% and then jump by 224.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.65%. While earnings are projected to return 267.23% in 2024.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NVIDIA Corp is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders