Now Is The Time To Buy Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA)

During the recent session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.36% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the DADA share is $15.59, that puts it down -1013.57 from that peak though still a striking -6.43% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $366.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.82. DADA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) registered a -7.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.36% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -56.82%, and it has moved by -54.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.87%. The short interest in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) shares have gone down -77.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.44% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 190.00% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $442.2 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $427.51 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.00% and then jump by 19.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.39%. While earnings are projected to return 96.25% in 2024.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR insiders own 3.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.02%, with the float percentage being 26.84%. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.28 million shares (or 4.69% of all shares), a total value of $16.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.62 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 million.