Now Is The Time To Buy Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET)

During the last session, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares were 6.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ACET share is $9.52, that puts it down -184.18 from that peak though still a striking 67.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $144.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.75K shares over the past three months.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ACET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 90.34%, and it has moved by 142.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.09%. The short interest in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adicet Bio Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) shares have gone down -1.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -99.41% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.80% this quarter and then drop -4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560k as predicted by 9 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.81%. While earnings are projected to return -95.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.38%, with the float percentage being 84.50%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.32 million shares (or 19.32% of all shares), a total value of $20.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 million.