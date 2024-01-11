Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)

During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 4.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $24.56, that puts it down -91.13 from that peak though still a striking 40.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.98 million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $12.85 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.81%, and it has moved by 23.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.23%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is 35.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.08 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares have gone down -38.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.75% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $229.9 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $206.07 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -49.06% in 2024, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 133.41%, with the float percentage being 136.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.21 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $315.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $217.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $37.83 million.