Now Is A Good Time To Buy Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)

During the recent session, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SGBX share is $1.35, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $7.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SGBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.01%, and it has moved by -2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.70%. The short interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.20% this quarter and then drop -16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.47 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.12 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.1 million and $6.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 179.80% and then jump by 104.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.27%.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Safe & Green Holdings Corp insiders own 37.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.61%, with the float percentage being 7.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 1.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.