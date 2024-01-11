Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN)

During the last session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 3.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.61% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $1.40, that puts it down -137.29 from that peak though still a striking 42.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $150.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. OCGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) registered a -9.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.61% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.37%, and it has moved by 50.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.18%. The short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 22.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.72 day(s) to cover.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocugen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocugen Inc (OCGN) shares have gone down -2.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 15.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.63%. While earnings are projected to return 25.44% in 2024.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders