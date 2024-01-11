Now Is A Good Time To Buy Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA)

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 129.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $31.30, that puts it down -22.12 from that peak though still a striking 81.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.76. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 103.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 58.36 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.56. MARA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $25.63 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.37%, and it has moved by 52.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 423.06%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) is 44.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares have gone up 52.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.08% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.70% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 206.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.72 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $143.11 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.42 million and $51.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 345.90% and then jump by 179.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.62%. While earnings are projected to return 101.17% in 2024, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders