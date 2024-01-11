Now Is A Good Time To Buy Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO)

During the recent session, Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.57% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OCTO share is $17.50, that puts it down -2866.1 from that peak though still a striking 27.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 87.38K shares over the past three months.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) registered a 26.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.57% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.43%, and it has moved by -7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.29%. The short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) is 13410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Eightco Holdings Inc insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.30%, with the float percentage being 2.31%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33437.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47146.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 33311.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46968.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3591.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $6391.0.