Now Is A Good Time To Buy ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 22.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.92% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $13.65, that puts it down -603.61 from that peak though still a striking 7.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $810.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.80 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. CHPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) registered a -8.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.92% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.83%, and it has moved by -17.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.42%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 89.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares have gone down -78.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 19.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -140.39%. While earnings are projected to return -74.58% in 2024.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.56%, with the float percentage being 48.60%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.84 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $227.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.55 million shares, is of Linse Capital Llc’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $136.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.29 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $64.1 million.