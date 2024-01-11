Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT)

During the last session, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 8.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $5.27, that puts it down -52.31 from that peak though still a striking 74.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $294.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.19 million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BTBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $3.46 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.24%, and it has moved by -2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 287.07%. The short interest in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 14.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bit Digital Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares have gone down -10.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.33% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.80% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.16 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.78 million and $7.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.30% and then jump by 198.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -83.26%. While earnings are projected to return 86.07% in 2024.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.88%, with the float percentage being 39.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $21.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $3.91 million.