Now Is A Good Time To Buy Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 11.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $52.48, that puts it down -20.48 from that peak though still a striking 79.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $13.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.01 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. AFRM has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $43.56 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by 3.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 361.93%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 42.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares have gone up 166.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.88% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.60% this quarter and then jump 1.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $517.03 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $485.6 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.94%. While earnings are projected to return 21.77% in 2024.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.86%, with the float percentage being 93.79%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.68 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $409.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.02 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $337.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 21.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $323.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $114.37 million.