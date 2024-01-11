Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY)’s Stock Is Down -92.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.50% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NBY share is $2.65, that puts it down -1458.82 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.87K shares over the past three months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) registered a -4.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.50% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.94%, and it has moved by -40.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.52%. The short interest in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is 32630.000000000004 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) shares have gone down -77.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.85% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.67%. While earnings are projected to return 77.13% in 2024.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

