Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Inclined 5.51% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares were 4.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the NXT share is $49.82, that puts it down -18.28 from that peak though still a striking 32.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. NXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Nordic American Tankers Limited.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Nextracker Inc (NXT) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $42.12 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.24%, and it has moved by 5.51% in 30 days. The short interest in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextracker Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextracker Inc (NXT) shares have gone up 10.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 812.50% against 12.00.

While earnings are projected to return 106.18% in 2024, the next five years will return 37.30% per annum.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Nextracker Inc insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.97%, with the float percentage being 50.07%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 24.65% of all shares), a total value of $608.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $177.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nextracker Inc (NXT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $49.4 million.