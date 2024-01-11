Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Received An -81.40% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MGRX share is $4.37, that puts it down -1265.62 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $5.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.43K shares over the past three months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.33%, and it has moved by -52.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Mangoceuticals Inc insiders own 57.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 1.85%. Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36100.0 shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $66063.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26000.0 shares, is of Independent Advisor Alliance’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47580.0.