Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -15.96% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LU share is $13.28, that puts it down -414.73 from that peak though still a striking -1.16% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.21 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.81. LU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.83%, and it has moved by -25.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.13%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares have gone down -60.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -76.36% against 5.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.79 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.20% and then drop by -30.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.51%. While earnings are projected to return -77.88% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.55% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.99%, with the float percentage being 18.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.98 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $48.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 25.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.77 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $16.83 million.