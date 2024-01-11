Is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZI) -4.21% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 12.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $30.98, that puts it down -91.83 from that peak though still a striking 23.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.86 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.05. ZI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $C3.ai, Inc..

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $16.15 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.84%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 15.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -41.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.64% against 2.80.

While earnings are projected to return 13.47% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.71% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders