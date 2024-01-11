Is Wayfair Inc’s (NYSE: W) 2.53% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the W share is $90.71, that puts it down -60.75 from that peak though still a striking 47.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.51. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

Wayfair Inc (W) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.08. W has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 20 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Wayfair Inc (W) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $56.43 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 2.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.13%. The short interest in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is 20.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.03, which implies an increase of 14.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, W is trading at a discount of -77.21% off the target high and 25.57% off the low.

Wayfair Inc (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wayfair Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wayfair Inc (W) shares have gone down -18.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.05% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.80% this quarter and then jump 62.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.83 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.1 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.91%. While earnings are projected to return 84.91% in 2024.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders