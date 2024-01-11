Is Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares were 7.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.57. The 52-week high for the VLCN share is $10.00, that puts it down -11011.11 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $0.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.63 million shares over the past three months.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VLCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Valens Semiconductor Ltd..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Volcon Inc (VLCN) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.81%, and it has moved by -17.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.56%. The short interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volcon Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares have gone down -97.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.48% against 9.40.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc insiders own 11.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.45%, with the float percentage being 7.26%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36911.0 shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 72527.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28054.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $79911.0.