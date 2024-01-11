Is Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.48% or -$4.44. The 52-week high for the SEDG share is $345.80, that puts it down -351.61 from that peak though still a striking 17.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.25. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.79. SEDG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 23 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.23.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) registered a -5.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.48% in intraday trading to $76.57 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.52%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.18%. The short interest in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 7.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.63, which implies an increase of 23.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.46 and $384.00 respectively. As a result, SEDG is trading at a discount of -401.5% off the target high and 56.3% off the low.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solaredge Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) shares have gone down -71.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.97% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -143.00% this quarter and then drop -127.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $328.82 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400.67 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $890.7 million and $943.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -63.10% and then drop by -57.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.72%. While earnings are projected to return -27.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.94% per annum.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders