Is Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Still A Buy After sinking -19.46% Last Week?

During the recent session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SHOT share is $7.50, that puts it down -178.81 from that peak though still a striking 90.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $111.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.05 million shares over the past three months.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SHOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $2.69 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.46%, and it has moved by -32.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 253.07%. The short interest in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Safety Shot Inc is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Safety Shot Inc insiders own 14.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.78%, with the float percentage being 9.08%. Glenview Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51735.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $18903.0.