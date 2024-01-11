Is Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Hit More of the Losses Given A -326.1% Dip From High?

During the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 3.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $12.57, that puts it down -326.1 from that peak though still a striking 10.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $792.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.64 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. WOOF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Petco Health and Wellness Compa.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.34% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by -11.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.85%. The short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 16.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares have gone down -68.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.33% against 5.20.

While earnings are projected to return -83.70% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc insiders own 63.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.25%, with the float percentage being 183.98%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 25.99% of all shares), a total value of $531.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $72.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) shares are Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $26.54 million.