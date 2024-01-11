Is Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.77% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $4.70, that puts it down -15.2 from that peak though still a striking 56.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $538.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 973.35K shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ORGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) registered a -5.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.77% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.97%, and it has moved by 22.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.11%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 14.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and 14.22% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) shares have gone up 12.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.9 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -65.12% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.41% per annum.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc insiders own 32.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.04%, with the float percentage being 59.38%. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.73 million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $38.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.57 million.