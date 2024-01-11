Is Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -21.67% YTD?

During the last session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 6.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.07% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $1.90, that puts it down -106.52 from that peak though still a striking 59.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $486.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.09 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V (LILM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LILM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V (LILM) registered a -6.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.07% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -33.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.33%. The short interest in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 18.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V (LILM) shares have gone down -45.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.76% against 1.20.

While earnings are projected to return -25.27% in 2024.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 29 and January 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V insiders own 52.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.02%, with the float percentage being 14.66%. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $8.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V (LILM) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.