Is Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares were 16.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.05% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GGE share is $3.04, that puts it down -5980.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.90 million shares over the past three months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Green Giant Inc (GGE) registered a 20.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.05% in intraday trading to $0.05 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.91%, and it has moved by -80.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.30%. The short interest in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Green Giant Inc insiders own 19.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.02%, with the float percentage being 0.03%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20468.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $44212.0 in shares.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20468.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46104.0 market value.