Is Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.18% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the EKSO share is $3.13, that puts it down -51.94 from that peak though still a striking 69.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $29.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.56K shares over the past three months.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EKSO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $ERICKSON INC NEW.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) registered a -4.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.18% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.40%, and it has moved by 52.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.66%. The short interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) shares have gone up 61.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.21% against 8.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.60%.

EKSO Dividends

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc insiders own 16.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.63%, with the float percentage being 11.59%. Essex Investment Management Co LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.