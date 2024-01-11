Is Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Still A Buy After A 15.78% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 6.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.44% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.74, that puts it down -68.18 from that peak though still a striking 52.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $182.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CYBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a 8.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.44% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.78%, and it has moved by 7.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.18%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 12.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone down -7.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.79% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.39%. While earnings are projected to return 28.03% in 2024.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc insiders own 12.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.82%, with the float percentage being 7.79%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Simplify Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.