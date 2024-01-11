Is Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares were 12.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CAN share is $3.98, that puts it down -85.98 from that peak though still a striking 47.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $321.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.21 million shares over the past three months.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by 50.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.40%. The short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 16.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canaan Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares have gone down -24.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -321.59% against 14.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.42%. While earnings are projected to return -124.28% in 2024.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders