Is Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -4.20% YTD?

During the recent session, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s traded shares were 15.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $184.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$1.75. The 52-week high for the AAPL share is $199.62, that puts it down -8.23 from that peak though still a striking 29.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $130.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2868.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 54.18 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Inc (AAPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.14. AAPL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Apple Inc (AAPL) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $184.44 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.39%, and it has moved by -4.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.08%. The short interest in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 108.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $197.58, which implies an increase of 6.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, AAPL is trading at a discount of -35.55% off the target high and 32.23% off the low.

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Inc (AAPL) shares have gone down -3.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.01% against 10.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.55%. While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.14% per annum.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Inc is 1.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Apple Inc insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.49%, with the float percentage being 61.54%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,872 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.3 billion shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $252.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 billion shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $201.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Inc (AAPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 465.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 352.02 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $68.28 billion.