Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX)

During the recent session, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 2.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.07% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $9.38, that puts it down -8.82 from that peak though still a striking 69.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.37 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ARDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) registered a -5.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.07% in intraday trading to $8.62 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.78%, and it has moved by 66.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 191.22%. The short interest in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 32.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.79, which implies an increase of 26.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ARDX is trading at a discount of -74.01% off the target high and -4.41% off the low.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) shares have gone up 149.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.81%. While earnings are projected to return 29.64% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders