Investing In Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.26% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the ASPN share is $17.32, that puts it down -32.92 from that peak though still a striking 59.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $994.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 893.51K shares over the past three months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ASPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) registered a -9.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.26% in intraday trading to $13.03 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.60%, and it has moved by 4.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.72%. The short interest in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is 5.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.89, which implies an increase of 37.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ASPN is trading at a discount of -130.24% off the target high and -7.44% off the low.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aspen Aerogels Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares have gone up 47.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.43% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.9 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.61 million and $45.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 83.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.42%. While earnings are projected to return 61.07% in 2024.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels Inc. insiders own 3.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.18%, with the float percentage being 95.07%. Kim, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.78 million shares (or 22.48% of all shares), a total value of $124.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 million.