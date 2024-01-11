If All Goes Well, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Could Shrink By -780.28% Or More

During the last session, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares were 7.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BLNK share is $15.40, that puts it down -442.25 from that peak though still a striking 21.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $191.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.59 million shares over the past three months.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BLNK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by -2.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.68%. The short interest in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 19.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 68.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BLNK is trading at a discount of -780.28% off the target high and -5.63% off the low.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blink Charging Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blink Charging Co (BLNK) shares have gone down -57.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.30% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.66 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.48 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.61 million and $21.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.30% and then jump by 61.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -77.77% in 2024.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co insiders own 16.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.67%, with the float percentage being 47.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 15.81% of all shares), a total value of $23.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 5.81% of the stock, which is worth about $5.65 million.