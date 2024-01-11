How Will Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Look After It Drops -106.85% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.52% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the VNDA share is $8.15, that puts it down -106.85 from that peak though still a striking 16.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $226.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 895.56K shares over the past three months.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VNDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $VND/AED.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) registered a -5.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.52% in intraday trading to $3.94 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.94%, and it has moved by 4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.26%. The short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 7.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, VNDA is trading at a discount of -7.87% off the target high and -7.87% off the low.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares have gone down -36.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -109.09% against 15.50.

While earnings are projected to return -109.09% in 2024, the next five years will return 36.10% per annum.

VNDA Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.97%, with the float percentage being 98.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.81 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $71.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $11.35 million.