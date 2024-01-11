Given A -323.94% Drop From High, Can Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 10.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.32% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $3.01, that puts it down -323.94 from that peak though still a striking 14.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $271.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.73 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. AGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc (AGEN) registered a -7.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.32% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.18%, and it has moved by -4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.41%. The short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 44.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 89.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AGEN is trading at a discount of -1026.76% off the target high and -745.07% off the low.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agenus Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agenus Inc (AGEN) shares have gone down -62.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.23% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.20% this quarter and then jump 31.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.66%. While earnings are projected to return 16.91% in 2024.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders