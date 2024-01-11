Given A -313.06% Drop From High, Can Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ: MLEC) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC)’s traded shares were 12.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.00% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the MLEC share is $11.07, that puts it down -313.06 from that peak though still a striking 29.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $100.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39K shares over the past three months.

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MLEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) trade information

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) registered a 34.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.00% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.04%, and it has moved by 7.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.57%. The short interest in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) is 9380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

Moolec Science SA (MLEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Moolec Science SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) shares have gone down -27.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.33% against 26.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 318.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $630k by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 87.42% in 2024.

MLEC Dividends

Moolec Science SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC)’s Major holders

Moolec Science SA insiders own 91.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.46%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13651.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $35356.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $119.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13651.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35356.0 market value.