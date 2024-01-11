Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA)’s Stock Is Up 20.57%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 30.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.62% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $2.55, that puts it down -80.85 from that peak though still a striking 20.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.64 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.14. DNA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc..

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) registered a -6.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.62% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.44%, and it has moved by 3.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.62%. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is 239.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.04 day(s) to cover.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares have gone down -33.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.16% against 15.50.

While earnings are projected to return 64.80% in 2024, the next five years will return 31.70% per annum.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc insiders own 7.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.70%, with the float percentage being 90.06%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 241.08 million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $448.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 182.19 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $329.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 116.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.14 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $92.57 million.