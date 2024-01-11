GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 7.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.58% or -$1.78. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $24.01, that puts it down -10.7 from that peak though still a striking 77.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $879.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) registered a -7.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.58% in intraday trading to $21.69 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.74%, and it has moved by 62.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 255.57%. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 1.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GigaCloud Technology Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares have gone up 186.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.00% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,900.00% this quarter and then jump 27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.2 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 227.50% in 2024.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

