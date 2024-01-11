Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Surged 3.63% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.73, that puts it down -86.5 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corp. (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. GERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corp. (GERN) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.85% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.31%, and it has moved by 3.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.39%. The short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 43.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 58.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of -200.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corp. (GERN) shares have gone down -37.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.41% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103k and $21k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.00% and then jump by 233.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.28%. While earnings are projected to return 7.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corp. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.21%, with the float percentage being 69.30%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 46.2 million shares (or 8.51% of all shares), a total value of $92.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.9 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $31.81 million.