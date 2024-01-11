Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME)’s Stock Is Up 23.94%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the GME share is $27.65, that puts it down -77.93 from that peak though still a striking 23.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.82. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.18 million shares over the past three months.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. GME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Gamestop Corporation (GME) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $15.54 this Wednesday, 01/10/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.01%, and it has moved by 3.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.55%. The short interest in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is 61.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.95, which implies a decrease of -30.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GME is trading at a premium of 3.47% off the target high and 61.39% off the low.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamestop Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamestop Corporation (GME) shares have gone down -33.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.84% against -13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 110.78% in 2024.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Gamestop Corporation insiders own 12.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.85%, with the float percentage being 33.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.94 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $604.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $525.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamestop Corporation (GME) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 8.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $195.65 million.